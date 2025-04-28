WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chinese online retailer Temu is hitting American consumers with steep import charges after President Donald Trump's sweeping 145% tariffs on Chinese goods took effect. The added fees have, in many cases, more than doubled the final cost of popular low-priced items, undermining Temu's core value proposition.A three-pack of men's athletic shorts listed for $23.61 now totals $56.36 after a $32.75 import charge. A $5.94 Chinese-manufactured blender climbs to $14.12 with fees, while a summer dress priced at $18.47 costs $44.68 following a $26.21 surcharge, according to an NBC and CNBC review.Temu warns at checkout that 'items imported into the U.S. may be subject to import charges,' which cover customs processes and fees, but notes the listed amounts 'may not reflect actual payments to customs authorities.' To mitigate tariff impacts, Temu has increasingly promoted 'local' products-items stocked in U.S. warehouses and exempt from the new charges-now often marked with a 'no import charges' banner.The price hikes have triggered an outcry from loyal customers. On Reddit, users mourned the sudden shift, with one writing, 'From shopping like a billionaire to shopping like a peasant in one day.' Missouri resident Macinzi Morris, a frequent Temu shopper, said she would now pivot to Amazon, noting that Temu's once unbeatable prices no longer offer a clear advantage.Meanwhile, Temu's U.S. app store ranking has tumbled from the top 10 to No. 73, as the platform sharply reduced its advertising spend. With the loss of its ultra-low pricing edge, Temu faces tougher competition from rivals like Shein, which has absorbed tariffs without tacking on extra fees at checkout.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX