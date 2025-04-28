WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $316.68 million, or $4.80 per share. This compares with $261.83 million, or $3.82 per share, last year.Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $319.50 million or $4.84 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $4.099 billion from $3.843 billion last year.Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $316.68 Mln. vs. $261.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.80 vs. $3.82 last year. -Revenue: $4.099 Bln vs. $3.843 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX