WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $637 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $708 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $1.67 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $6.018 billion from $5.159 billion last year.Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $637 Mln. vs. $708 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $6.018 Bln vs. $5.159 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX