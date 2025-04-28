WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $145.53 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $119.02 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $731.12 million from $681.35 million last year.F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $145.53 Mln. vs. $119.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue: $731.12 Mln vs. $681.35 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.41 to $3.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $740-$760 mlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX