WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $98.90 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $64.20 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121.5 million or $0.75 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $685.68 million from $599.82 million last year.Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $98.90 Mln. vs. $64.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $685.68 Mln vs. $599.82 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $610 - $680 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX