WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $30.6 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $31.6 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $1.022 billion from $1.096 billion last year.Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $30.6 Mln. vs. $31.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.022 Bln vs. $1.096 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.20 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.3 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX