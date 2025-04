TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Tuesday release Q1 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.In the three months prior, the jobless rate was 1.9 percent.Also, the markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for Showa Day and will re-open on Wednesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX