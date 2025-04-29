The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited: Western Investment Company Reports 2024 Year End Results

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV:WI) ("Western" or the "Corporation") today reported its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form have been filed on SEDAR+. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars and comparisons are to the prior period ended December 31, 2023. In the fourth-quarter of 2024, Western completed the acquisition of the remaining shares of Fortress Insurance Company ("Fortress Insurance"), as a result, starting October 1, 2024, Fortress Insurance results are consolidated into Western's financial statements. Insurance specific results are discussed under the Fortress Insurance section below.

Income from equity investments for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $733,778 down from $1,235,241 in 2023, because the prior year results included a one-time gain on the sale of real estate at Foothills Creamery. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased to $1,276,532 compared with net income of $201,967 in 2023. 2024 net income was impacted by several one-time items in relation to the Fortress Insurance acquisition, including a gain on acquisition of $2,597,162 relating to the revaluation of Western's equity investment in Fortress Insurance to fair value and professional fees of $1,270,276 in 2024 compared with $306,514 in 2023.

Western financial highlights

Year Ended December 31,



$ 2024 2023 Change Total insurance service result 1 81,314 - 81,314 Net Investment income 1 284,137 - 284,137 Income (loss) from equity investments 733,778 1,235,241 (501,463 ) Other finance income 844,168 605,278 238,890 Net income 1,276,532 201,967 1,074,565

1 Fortress Insurance results are consolidated into Western from fourth-quarter 2024

"We have just concluded a transformative year for Western, marked by a strategic pivot in December of 2024 toward becoming an insurance and investment management holding company. As part of this transformation, Western acquired 100% of Fortress Insurance, which has continued to demonstrate a strong growth trajectory with prudent underwriting and reserving. As we look ahead to 2025, we begin in many ways as a new company with a new focus on deepening our presence in insurance and investment management and we look forward to holding a meeting with all of our shareholders later in the year to outline our long-term strategy," said Paul Rivett, Western's Chief Executive Officer.

Fortress Insurance

In 2024, Fortress Insurance increased gross written premiums by 103% to $45.4 million. Fortress Insurance added three new programs in 2024, including additional automobile replacement value insurance products in the transportation segment, and a new property program in Ontario. Fortress Insurance's total investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, grew 28% to $23.5 million compared to $18.4 million at the end of the prior year, while net investment income increased 38% over the prior year.

The trailing 12-month loss ratio as at December 31, 2024 (incurred losses, including incurred but not reported over earned premium) was 55% (2023 - 47%). The increased loss ratio was due to the impacts of various catastrophic events in 2024. Net income decreased to a $264,366 loss compared to income of $599,377 in 2023 due to a variety of factors, including the conversion of its employee share option plan from equity to a cash-settled plan and increased professional fees from the Western and Fortress Insurance transactions.





Year Ended December 31,



$ 2024 2023 Change Insurance revenue 23,915,818 20,535,772 3,380,046 Total insurance service result 1,720,501 1,212,687 507,814 Net Investment income (loss) 1,095,754 793,150 302,604 Net income (loss) (264,336 ) 599,377 (863,713 ) Gross written premiums1 45,338,603 22,406,496 22,932,107

1 Supplementary financial measure - total gross insurance premiums written during the year.

Note: The above table reflects stand-alone Fortress results, excluding consolidation adjustments for the Corporation

GlassMasters Autoglass revenue grew 20.4% to $42.5 million in 2024. Revenue growth has averaged 20% each year over the past four years. This has been obtained by a combination of organic growth occurring at current retail and warehouse locations as well as from the addition of new locations. EBITDA increased to $5.5 million in 2024 compared to $4.5 million in 2023. GlassMasters has plans for further expansion in 2025.

Foothills Creamery saw an improvement in gross margins from 21% in 2023 to 22% in 2024. Overall sales during 2024 were down slightly from the prior year, but Foothills intentionally decreased sales of lower margin butter, to focus on higher margin ice cream sales. 2024 EBITDA was marginally up when adjusting for a one-time gain on sale of real estate in 2023. Foothills will continue to prioritize profitability through a focus on selling more high margin frozen products and continued process efficiencies.

Golden Health Care annual revenue grew 14% to $10.2 million compared with $9.0 million in 2023, due to improved occupancy at senior care homes. Our senior care homes ended the year at or near full occupancy. Inflationary pressure has eased on the expense side, allowing Golden Health Care to make gains in EBITDA. Management is working to access government funding for senior care, which would allow more seniors in need to access their beds.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is an insurance and investments holding company focused on decentralized ownership of insurance businesses and centralized investment management. Western's shares are traded on the Exchange under the symbol WI.

