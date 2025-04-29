BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) cut its forecast for the financial year 2025 due to special effects.For the financial year 2025, the company now expects sales revenue to be between 37 billion euros and 38 billion euros, compared to the previous forecast of 39 billion euros to 40 billion euros. The return on sales is projected to be between 6.5% and 8.5%, down from the earlier forecast of 10% to 12%.The automotive net cash flow margin for the year 2025 is anticipated to range between 4% and 6%, revised from the previous forecast of 7% to 9%. Additionally, the automotive EBITDA margin is now estimated to be between 16.5% and 18.5%, lower than the earlier forecast of 19% to 21%.Meanwhile, the automotive BEV share is expected to remain unchanged at between 20% and 22%.Due to slower progress in expanding electromobility, the Executive Board, with approval from the Supervisory Board, has decided to adjust its battery plans. Porsche AG's subsidiary, Cellforce Group GmbH, will no longer independently expand production of high-performance batteries. Additionally, other challenges in battery operations will lead to an increase in special expenses for 2025, rising from 0.8 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros, which will impact financial results.Porsche AG has revised its global supply management strategy due to increasing geopolitical challenges. This is particularly relevant for the Chinese market, where tough market conditions and reduced demand in the all-electric luxury segment are expected to impact 2025 performance. Despite these challenges, Porsche remains focused on balancing supply and demand through value-based sales. Additional supplier-related costs are also contributing to a weaker forecast, which significantly affects the automotive net cash flow margin.The introduction of US import tariffs is causing negative effects for April and May 2025, and these impacts are included in the adjusted forecast. However, the forecast does not account for any additional consequences of the tariffs, as it is currently difficult to estimate their full impact on the financial year.The company said it will publish quarterly statement for the first quarter of the financial year 2025 on April 29, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX