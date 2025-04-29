Das Instrument I8X0 NO0013107490 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2025The instrument I8X0 NO0013107490 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2025Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2025The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2025Das Instrument UZ0 SG1T70931228 ESR-REIT UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2025The instrument UZ0 SG1T70931228 ESR-REIT UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2025Das Instrument BP0 US08579W1036 BERRY GLOBAL GRP DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2025The instrument BP0 US08579W1036 BERRY GLOBAL GRP DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2025