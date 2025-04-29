For the past five consecutive years, tech and retail giant Amazon has been the world's largest procurer of renewable energy, investing in projects and signing power purchase agreements (PPAs) all over the world. pv magazine spoke with representatives of the company about its ambitious energy plans. From pv magazine 4/25 As PPAs have proliferated in markets around the world in recent years, Amazon has emerged as the largest buyer across several regions, and by some margin. In 2023, analyst BloombergNEF tracked 8. 8 GW of renewable energy generation capacity contracted by the U. S. retail giant, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...