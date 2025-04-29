BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.5987 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5971.Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 85.10 against yen from a recent 6-day low of 84.70.The kiwi advanced to 1.9071 against the euro, from Monday's closing value of 1.9106.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen and 1.84 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX