OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Hydro reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to 4.83 billion Norwegian Kroner from 941 million Norwegian Kroner, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.45 kroner compared to 0.47 kroner. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was 9.52 billion kroner, up from 5.41 billion kroner, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.63 kroner compared to 0.93 kroner. Total revenue and income increased to 58.5 billion kroner from 48.6 billion kroner.'Hydro delivers a strong result in the first quarter, mainly driven by higher alumina and all-in aluminium prices, combined with positive currency effects. In a more unpredictable world, our integrated business model and strong cost position make Hydro more resilient and better positioned to deliver long-term value,' said Eivind Kallevik, President.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX