BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HLFFF), a German meal-kit company, on Tuesday reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter. In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its guidance.For the first quarter, HelloFresh recorded adjusted EBITDA of 58.1 million euros, higher than 16.8 million euros, recorded for the same period last year. Excluding impairment, AEBIT was negative 3.7 million euros, compared with negative 49.8 million euros a year ago.Revenue was 1.930 billion euros, down from the previous year's 2.073 billion euros.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company still expects pre impairment AEBIT of 200 million euros to 250 million euros, higher than 136 million euros of 2024.AEBITDA is still projected to be in the range of 450 million euros to 500 million euros, compared with 399 million euros in the previous year.On a constant currency basis, the Group continues to anticipate a 3 to 8 percent decrease in annual revenue.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX