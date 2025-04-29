MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment and monetary aggregates from the euro area and consumer sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes German consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is forecast to fall to -25.6 in May from -24.5 in April.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases GDP and flash inflation figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 0.8 percent in the preceding period. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.0 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release the euro area monetary aggregates. M3 is expected to grow at a steady pace of 4.0 percent in March.In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to issue business and consumer sentiment survey data.At 5.00 am ET, economic sentiment survey data is due from Eurozone. The economic sentiment index is seen falling to 94.5 in April from 95.2 in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX