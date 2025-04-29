Anoto Group AB: Anoto introduces 'inq' - A New Era of Handwriting for the Digital Age.

www.inq.shop

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto") is excited to introduce a completely re-imagined lineup of smartpens, notebooks, accessories and software under a bold new consumer brand - inq. Merging the timeless magic of ink with next-generation technology, inq seeks to redefine how we write in the digital age in a way that's never been done before.

For too long, handwriting has lived solely on paper, disconnected from our digital lives. That changes now. With AI now smart enough to read handwriting better than most people can, inq is introducing new products that are the perfect companions for your phone, designed for the way we think, live, and work today.

Our new smartpens represent a step-change in quality: the thinnest, most comfortable digital pens we've ever built. These are iconic pens you'll want to carry with you, all the time. Lightweight, stylish and responsive, they write beautifully on paper while syncing everything you create instantly to your phone, tablet, or laptop.

The inq app uses advanced AI handwriting recognition to digitize your notes with incredible precision; capturing pressure, color, audio, and even converting your scribbles to searchable, shareable text with a single tap. Whether you're a student, professional, or creative, inq keeps your ideas safe, accessible, and ready to use the moment the ink dries.

We've also designed a range of notebooks and accessories to support every kind of user and every budget. From premium paper to beautifully crafted notebooks, everything is made sustainably and built to elevate your writing experience. These products aren't just tools, they're the perfect gift, whether for yourself or someone who values thoughtful design and function.

Pre-orders open today in the US, with fulfilment beginning in early May.

"inq is more than just a smartpen - it's the future of handwriting," said Kevin Adeson, Chairman. "Our team has worked incredibly hard to deliver something truly new and market leading: beautifully designed products and software that let you write naturally, while unlocking the benefits of digital connection. With our obsessive focus on customer experience, this is just the beginning of our journey."

For more information and to pre-order, visit www.inq.shop.

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include 'inq' and 'Livescribe' retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto's smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.