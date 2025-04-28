Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.





















Three Months Ended





March 29,

March 30,





2025

2024

Net sales

$ 2,316

$ 2,191

Operating income (loss)

$ 38

$ (20)

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 32

$ 22

















Earnings per common share

$ 32.95

$ 22.66

Average number of shares outstanding



971,055



971,055

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 19, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2025.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation