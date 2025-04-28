Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
WKN: 919435 | ISIN: US8115431079 | Ticker-Symbol: S0V
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 22:18 Uhr
Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

MERRIAM, Kan., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.











Three Months Ended




March 29,


March 30,




2025


2024


Net sales


$

2,316


$

2,191


Operating income (loss)


$

38


$

(20)


Net earnings attributable to Seaboard


$

32


$

22










Earnings per common share


$

32.95


$

22.66


Average number of shares outstanding



971,055



971,055


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 19, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2025.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
