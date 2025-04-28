Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: 903772 | ISIN: US8581191009
111,90113,0010:04
28.04.2025 22:30 Uhr
Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that the company's board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025 and is payable on or about July 11, 2025.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also currently investing in aluminum operations to further diversify its product offerings, with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

