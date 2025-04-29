Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
WKN: 909187 | ISIN: BRGGBRACNPR8 | Ticker-Symbol: GDUB
Frankfurt
29.04.25
08:01 Uhr
2,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 02:07 Uhr
Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

Finanznachrichten News

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Q25 Highlights

  • Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$2.4 billion in the first quarter, in line with 4Q24. The performance of the period was influenced by better results from the North America operations, which offset the weaker performance in Brazil.
  • Investments (CAPEX) of R$1.4 billion in 1Q25, with 60% of this total allocated to asset competitiveness. For 2025, the approved investment plan projects R$6.0 billion in projects focused on maintenance and competitiveness initiatives.
  • Dividend distribution in the amount of R$0.12 per share, equivalent to R$243.5 million, to be paid based on 1Q25 results.
  • In 1Q25, the Company repurchased 9.4 million of shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4), approximately 15.0% of the 2025 Share Buyback Program and 0.5% of the Company's outstanding shares.
  • Launch of the hot-rolled coil mill expansion at the Ouro Branco industrial unit in Minas Gerais. With the start-up of the new rolling mill, Gerdau adds 250,000 tonnes of hot-rolled coils, marking another step in the Company's strategy to produce higher value-added steel in Brazil.

Additional information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 1Q25 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on: https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 1Q25 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
