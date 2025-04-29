CIBOX: Alpine and Cibox announce the joint creation of a range of electric scooters

Alpine and Cibox announce the joint creation of a range of electric scooters

29/04/2025

Alpine and Cibox, French experts in electric mobility, announced the signing of a partnership agreement via the electric scooter brand Yeep.me.

This three-year partnership focuses on developing a range of co-branded 'Performance' electric scooters, which are scheduled to hit the market in the summer of 2025.

In 2025, Yeep.me and Alpine are joining forces to develop a range of co-branded electric scooters to be sold through Yeep.me distribution networks and, eventually, in Alpine Stores. This three-year partnership will enable the development of a range of electric scooters whose models will echo the Alpine brand regarding sportiness, performance, and agility while combining technological requirements for sustainability and adaptability.

The Alpine 100A GT powered by Yeep.me scooter, which will roll out in summer 2025, is inspired by the sporty A290 hot hatch, which the Car of the Year jury named 2025 Car of the Year. Other sport and hyper-sport scooters will follow, inspired by models such as the brand's A390 sport fastback.

The Alpine 100A GT powered by Yeep.me scooter will be launched for £599, including VAT, with a 5-year warranty. It features unique specifications:

- Sportiness : a racing design with specific Alpine fairing and a cross-shaped LED daytime running light, like on the A290.

- Agility : a stiff frame combined with a telescopic fork for controlled, precise manoeuvring in town.

- Performance : a motor capable of delivering up to 1200W of instant power and a long-life battery for a range of over 50 km.

- Safety : a high-performance dual disc brake system and a 4-LED indicator light system.

- Interactivity and scalability: the intelligent controller connected to the app secures the product, allows remote control, and can be updated to ensure the best experience.

- Sustainability : a tubular steel frame, IPX6 waterproofing, and interchangeable connectors and modules for easy maintenance.

"We at Alpine are delighted to be signing a range of electric scooters with Yeep.me to develop a new form of urban transport that complements our 100% electric Dream Garage. This first scooter echoes our hot hatch, the A290, and can be connected directly to it for recharging. It is the perfect add-on purchase for those who want it, which is the essence of this collaboration," says Antonino Labate, Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience at Alpine.

"We are extremely proud to partner with this historic, endearing and innovative French brand. Alpine cars are renowned for their performance and agility. More recently, Alpine has positioned itself in the electric vehicle market with strong ambitions. The association of our brand with Alpine is a powerful opportunity to showcase Cibox's electric micromobility savoir-faire as part of a Franco-French collaboration. Our 'performance' electric scooter range will now carry the Alpine x Yeep.me double brand name," declares Georges Lebre, CEO of Cibox.

ABOUT ALPINE

Founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé, Alpine has established itself with its French-style sports cars. The brand introduced the new A110 in 2018, faithful to Alpine's timeless principles of compactness, lightweight, agility and driving pleasure. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021, building on the heritage and savoir-faire of its historic Dieppe factory and the engineering expertise of the Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars teams. The dedicated brand innovates authentic and exclusive sports cars within Renault Group. This expertise enables the brand to compete in two FIA championships: Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship. Alpine is also present in other racing disciplines through its customer racing programme in Rally, Cup and GT4. 2024 marks a turning point in Alpine's ambitions as it inaugurates Its 100% electric "Dream Garage" with the launch of its hot hatch, the A290, followed by its first sport fastback, the A390, in 2025.

ABOUT CIBOX

Founded in 1995, Cibox is a French technology company specialising in consumer electronics. Over the years, Cibox has acquired extensive experience in designing technological products that meet the expectations of consumers and distributors.

Today, its offering centres around a range of electric micro-mobility products (scooters, electric bikes, accessories). Our business is to design, manufacture and maintain soft mobility products and services for journeys of 2 to 20 km, whether for personal or professional use. Cibox has developed its product brand to promote its innovative solutions: Yeep.me.

Cibox shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALCBX - FR0000054322). They are eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME investment plans.

