STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux AB (0MDT.L) Tuesday reported a profit of SEK 42 million or SEK 0.15 per share for the first quarter compared with a loss of SEK 1.230 billion or SEK 4.55 per share in the same quarter a year ago.Last year's loss was attributed to one-time items and the divestment of the water heater business in South Africa.Operating income significantly improved to SEK 452 million from a loss of SEK 720 million.Sales for the quarter grew to SEK 32.576 billion from SEK 31.077 billion in the previous year. On an organic basis, sales grew 7.9% mainly driven by increase in sales in North America and Latin America.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX