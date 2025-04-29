AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained more negative in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.The producer sentiment index dropped to -3.3 in March from -1.5 in the previous month. Moreover, the latest score was below the long-term average of -1.3.Manufacturers were particularly less positive about expected activity in the coming three months and also more negative about finished product inventories and their order books, the survey said.Producer confidence was negative in almost all sectors, with the most negative being the manufacturers in the textile, clothing, and leather industry.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX