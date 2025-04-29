Garo AB: GARO strengthens Group Management and appoints new COO, CTO and CHRO

GARO AB strengthens Group Management by appointing three key employees to the roles of Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). The aim is to create a stronger international business focus, and to further increase the pace of operational activities, technological development and long-term culture and competence building within the Group.

Joe Ree, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Joe Ree has been CEO of GARO Ireland since 1989 and has contributed greatly to GARO's strong market position and growth in Ireland. Joe has previously also held other senior roles within the GARO Group. With his strong operational understanding and international experience, he will play a key role in building an efficient and scalable industrial footprint.

Paul Fox, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Paul Fox comes from the role of CEO of GARO UK, where he has played a central role in developing the product portfolio. With his broad technical skills, industry knowledge and good market understanding, he will drive GARO's future innovative work and product strategy for the Group's various segments and geographic markets.

Karin Wigert, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

Karin Wiger has long and solid experience in the HR area, including from ABB and as an interim consultant. Karin will support GARO in the long-term culture and competence building within the Group.

"We are facing an exciting development journey and with these appointments we strengthen our ability to deliver on our strategic goals. Joe and Paul are both very competent leaders who over time have built profitable businesses in Ireland and the UK respectively. Together with Karin's experience in culture and competence building, they will play an important role in GARO's continued development towards a more market-oriented and international group", says Jonas Klarén, CEO of GARO AB.

The new members will take up their positions immediately.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Klarén, CEO GARO AB +46 (0)70 765 90 34

This information is information that GARO limited liability companies are obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on April 29, 2025



GARO AB (publ) org. No. 556071-7772 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installation market under its own brand. GARO's customer offering is to provide complete solutions in the product areas Installation, E-mobility, Projects and Temporary Electricity with a focus on electrical safety, user-friendliness and sustainability. GARO was founded in 1939, is headquartered in Gnosjö and is today an international company with operations in several countries. GARO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "GARO".

For more information, see www.garo.se