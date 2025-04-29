Suzano S.A. (B3: SUZB3 NYSE: SUZ) informs that its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Holders of the Company's equity securities can receive hard copies of the Annual Report, including its audited financial statements, without charge by request directed to: ri@suzano.com.br. This document is also available on Suzano's website (http://ir.suzano.com.br/).

