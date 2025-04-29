Capita Plc - Total Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

Capita plc

29 April 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Capita plc

("Capita" or the "Group" or the "Company")

ISIN: GB00BPCT7534

LSE share code: CPI

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Further to the announcement made by the Company on Monday 28 April 2025, Capita today confirms that 113,959,758 New Ordinary Shares of 31 pence have been admitted to trading and dealings commenced on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. today.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, and in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the Company hereby notifies the market that the Company issued share capital as at today, Tuesday 29 April 2025, consists of 113,959,758 ordinary shares of 31 pence each, of which no shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at today, Tuesday 29 April 2025, is 113,959,758. This figure should be used by Shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capita Shares under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Claire Denton

Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary

Email: Secretariat1@capita.com

Helen Parris

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Tel: 020 7654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc: Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.