Capita Plc - Total Voting Rights and Capital
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29
29 April 2025
Total Voting Rights and Capital
Further to the announcement made by the Company on Monday 28 April 2025, Capita today confirms that 113,959,758 New Ordinary Shares of 31 pence have been admitted to trading and dealings commenced on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. today.
Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, and in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the Company hereby notifies the market that the Company issued share capital as at today, Tuesday 29 April 2025, consists of 113,959,758 ordinary shares of 31 pence each, of which no shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at today, Tuesday 29 April 2025, is 113,959,758. This figure should be used by Shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capita Shares under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For more information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Claire Denton
Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary
Email: Secretariat1@capita.com
Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Media enquiries
Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk
About Capita plc: Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.