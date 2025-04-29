LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc issued a trading statement for the three months ended 31 March 2025. Insurance written premiums increased by 2% to $1.51 billion. Net insurance written premiums increased by 1% $1.25 billion. The Group noted that, as expected, markets softened in the first three months of the year.Adrian Cox, CEO, said: 'Our guidance for the year of mid-single digits growth and an undiscounted combined ratio of mid-80s is unchanged. The strength of our diversified product set and platform strategy means we are well positioned to take advantage of any opportunities which may arise, as pricing dynamics evolve in this active claims environment.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX