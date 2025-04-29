LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based Savills plc (SVS.L) on Tuesday announced that Mark Ridley would retire as Group Chief Executive at the end of 2025 and would be succeeded by Simon Shaw, currently Group Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 January 2026.Following his retirement at the end of 2025, Mark would remain available in a senior advisory role supporting the business.Simon joined Savills in March 2009 as Group Chief Financial Officer. He is a member of the Group and Regional Executive Boards and is responsible to the Board for Savills Investment Management. Simon is also Chair of Grosvenor Hill Ventures, Savills proprietary private equity investment business, which is focused on investing in 'Proptech' opportunities.The company has also informed that the selection of a new Group Chief Financial Officer is commencing.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX