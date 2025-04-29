Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Production report for February and March 2025

Oslo, 29 April 2025

March 2025 February 2025 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (1) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 631 448 584 410 Argentina 1,873 281 1,493 215 Total operated 2,504 729 2,077 625 Total equity 1,226 413 1,028 357

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil's share production net of royalties.



Production Summary

Interoil's daily average total operated production for March was 2,504 boepd, reflecting a improvement of +428 boepd when compared with February.

Operated production increased significantly in both Argentina (+380 boepd) and Colombia (+47 boepd).

Country-Specific Highlights

Argentina

Gas production was primarily affected by the breakdown of two compressor engines. These required the custom fabrication of replacement parts, which arrived at the field in February. As a result, gas production experienced a sustained decrease from January until the repair of the damaged compressors in February. Furthermore in March, a surface equipment maintenance and recovery campaign was carried out, restoring approximately 90bopd of oil production.

Colombia

During March, the Vikingo-1 well averaged 141 boepd. At Puli C, production increased by 51 boepd following the reactivation of previously shut-in wells, which were successfully intervened using a workover rig demobilized on March 27. As of the date of this report, seven wells have been brought back online, delivering a combined flow of 117 bopd-slightly above expectations-and 82,000 scfpd of gas. These gas volumes are expected to gradually increase as the wells stabilize over the coming weeks.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the attached document. The graphs and tables illustrate both operated and equity production of oil and gas by country. "Operated production" refers to the total output from fields operated by Interoil, while "Equity production" refers to Interoil's share of production, net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

