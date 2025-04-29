Was wie ein unscheinbares Technikprodukt klingt, entpuppt sich als echtes Wachstumswunder. Ein Milliardenmarkt.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
11:18
|VusionGroup: Digitale Preisschilder?
Was wie ein unscheinbares Technikprodukt klingt, entpuppt sich als echtes Wachstumswunder. Ein Milliardenmarkt Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|Mi
|VusionGroup - Q1 2025 Sales: Strong growth in the first quarter. Full-year guidance confirmed.
|Q1 sales of €215 million under IFRS (up +25% vs. Q1 2024), and €233 million on an adjusted basis1, up +31%
Record level of orders in the first quarter of €532 million (up +94% vs Q1 2024) driven...
|15.04.
|Leading Pharmacy Chain Dr. Max Partners with VusionGroup for Advanced Store Digitalization across Europe
|Dr. Max will implement VusionGroup's cutting-edge solutions in 1,000 stores across 6 countries: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Italy, Serbia, and Poland.
April 15, 2025 - VusionGroup (VU- FR0010282822)...
|26.02.
|VusionGroup: EUR 1 billion adjusted revenue I Strong improvement in profitability I Record free cash flow generation
|2024 Annual Results:
€1 billion adjusted revenue1
Strong improvement in profitability
Record free cash flow generation
Revenue of €1,011m on an adjusted basis1, up 25% (€955m in IFRS)
Order...
|23.12.24
|VusionGroup to expand digital solutions across all Walmart U.S. Stores
|December 23, 2024 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) the global leader in digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced having signed a contract extension to accelerate the deployment of...
|VUSIONGROUP
|191,50
|-3,04 %