VusionGroup - Asda Rolls Out VusionGroup Electronic Shelf Labels Across Express Stores in the UK

Asda to rollout VusionGroup's electronic shelf edge labels (ESLs)

The rollout for over 250 Express stores will improve on-shelf availability and simplify operations for colleagues

The ESL technology will also rollout to Asda's newest Express sites, with 20 set to open before the end of the year

October 3, 2025 - Asda, a leading UK grocery retailer, announces the rollout of VusionGroup's cutting-edge digital solutions and electronic shelf edge labels (ESLs) across its largest and busiest Express convenience stores.

The rollout will see 250 stores benefit from the new technology, which will simplify operations for colleagues. VusionGroup was selected for its innovative IoT and data-driven solutions that enhance productivity across the board.

Working with VusionGroup and its partners, Renovotec and HL Display, the rollout follows a successful three-month trial at Asda's Oxford Road Store in Manchester. The trial saw associates freed up to spend more of their time helping customers, managing deliveries and replenishing shelves.

Approximately 700,000 digital shelf displays will be deployed across Asda stores, meaning colleagues will no longer need to manually replace pricing in-store, and can better use their time to meet the needs of customers. The technology also helps to display allergen information at shelf edge through QR codes, in addition to displaying the cost, weight and unit price of products.

Asda recently announced it will launch up to 20 new Express stores before the end of the year as part of its convenience store opening programme, starting with Castleford on Wednesday next week. Each new Express store will feature electronic shelf edge labels (ESLs) from day one, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.

James Laws, Senior Director at Asda Express, said: "We're continuing to invest in enhancing our stores, and the launch of cutting-edge technology across our Express estate is proof of this. By streamlining our instore operations, we can free up our colleagues to focus on what they do best - serving our customers. With the first of 20 new Express sites set to open next, we're excited to build on this momentum and to bring Asda's trusted value to even more communities across the UK."

Roy Horgan, CEO UK & Ireland - VusionGroup, said: "We are proud to be extending our partnership with Asda as they accelerate their digital transformation. This next phase is a testament to both Asda's digital ambition and the strength of VusionGroup's market-leading technologies. By combining ESLs with IoT innovation and data-rich insight, we are helping to transform the in-store experience for Asda customers and colleagues."

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at VusionGroup, commented: "This strategic partnership with Asda marks a significant milestone for VusionGroup in the UK & Ireland, a region that plays a pivotal role in our Vusion 2027 ambition. By deploying our digital solutions at scale, we are not only supporting Asda's transformation journey but also reinforcing our commitment to making retail more intelligent, efficient, and customer-centric across Europe."

About Asda

Asda is a diversified retail group serving circa 16m customers each week from over 1,200 UK locations and online.

With roots dating back to a Yorkshire family business in the 1920's, the first Asda officially opened on 3rd May 1965. Today, Asda today employs more than 140k colleagues across its stores, depots, home offices in Leeds and Lutterworth and wholly owned subsidiaries including IPL, Forza, Kober and LEON.

Asda's primary operations include the sale of groceries, general merchandise, fuel, as well as clothing and homeware through George at Asda. It also offers a host of other services including Asda Mobile, Asda Money, pharmacy, and optical services.

As well as 610 superstores, supermarkets and Asda Living Stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Asda has a significant footprint in the fast-growing convenience and food service markets. The supermarket's online service also delivers to 99.5% of the UK population.

The Asda group is owned by TDR Capital (67.5%), Mohsin Issa (22.5%) and Walmart Inc (10%).

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consists of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822. www.vusion.com

