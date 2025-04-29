DJ Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Transactions in Own Shares 29-Apr-2025 / 10:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Transactions in own shares Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that on 28 April 2025 it purchased for cancellation in aggregate 240,482 ordinary shares of nominal value EUR0.10 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via its broker J&E Davy, as further detailed below. Date Number of Ordinary Shares Volume weighted average price paid 28 April 2025 240,482 EUR1.0236

The above share purchases conclude the Company's share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 20 March 2025 (the "Programme").

All shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. This announcement is being made in accordance with Article 5 (1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as amended.

Issuer name: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

