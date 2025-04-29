Netcracker Will Highlight How Its AI-Driven Automation Solutions Bring New Levels of Agility and Cost Efficiency to Telecom Operators

Netcracker Technology will spotlight its advances in AI, GenAI and automation to drive operational efficiency at FutureNet World in London on May 7-8. Netcracker's AI-driven automation solutions combine orchestration functions with AI/advanced analytics to drive hyperautomation across multiple technology domains, accelerating the path to autonomous networks and greatly improving agility and economics for telecom service providers.

Netcracker will exhibit at Stand #24 and participate in panel sessions on the progress and demonstrable value of AI and how AI and automation will enable multi-domain orchestration:

Accelerating Tomorrow's Networks: A Fresh Approach With AI| Wednesday, May 7 11:40 a.m. BST

Speaker:

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

Powering Multi-Domain Service Orchestration With Automation and AI| Thursday, May 8 2:00 p.m. BST

Speaker:

Sue White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

