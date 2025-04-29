MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $1.449 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $1.463 billion, or $2.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $9.822 billion from $9.105 billion last year.Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.449 Bln. vs. $1.463 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $9.822 Bln vs. $9.105 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $39.6 - $40.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX