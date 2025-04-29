Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 12:24 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 April 2025 were:

592.94p Capital only
599.68p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 28th April 2025, the Company has 78,071,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,138,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.