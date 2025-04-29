WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.393 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.456 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $15.417 billion from $14.760 billion last year.Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.393 Bln. vs. $1.456 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $15.417 Bln vs. $14.760 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX