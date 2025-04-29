WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $730 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $360 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $744 million or $2.71 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $3.999 billion from $3.728 billion last year.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $730 Mln. vs. $360 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.70 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $3.999 Bln vs. $3.728 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.10 Full year EPS guidance: $14.55 to $15.55Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX