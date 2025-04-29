WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD), a food company, on Tuesday announced that first quarter net income increased compared with last year.Quarterly net income attributable to Smithfield increased to $224 million from $156 million last year.Earnings per share were $0.57 versus $0.30 last year.On an adjusted basis, net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield increased to $227 million from $123 million in the previous year's quarter.Adjusted earnings per share were $0.58 versus $0.32 last year.Six Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Income from continuing operations before income taxes climbed to $304 million from 152 million last year.Sales increased to $3.77 billion from $3.44 billion last year.Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook as previously announced on March 25.The company projects sales to increase in the low-to-mid-single digit percent range compared to fiscal year 2024. And adjusted operating profit is expected of between $1. 10 billion and $1. 30 billion.The company expects the Packaged Meats segment adjusted operating profit of between $1. 050 billion to $1. 150 billion, while fresh pork segment adjusted operating profit of between $150 million and $250 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX