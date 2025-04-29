OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased in March after a slight fall in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in February.Retail sales of information and communication technology equipment grew sharply by 9.1 percent compared to last month, and those of other household equipment advanced by 2.8 percent.On the other hand, sales of food and beverages declined 3.5 percent, and sales of cultural and recreation goods dropped by 0.2 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in March from 2.2 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX