ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $3.330 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $3.177 billion, or $0.74 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.132 billion or $0.73 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $11.129 billion from $11.300 billion last year.The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.330 Bln. vs. $3.177 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $11.129 Bln vs. $11.300 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX