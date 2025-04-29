WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $712 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $801 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $743 million or $0.62 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $5.999 billion from $6.411 billion last year.The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $712 Mln. vs. $801 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $5.999 Bln vs. $6.411 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.51 to $2.67Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX