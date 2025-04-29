DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economic growth moderated further in the first quarter of 2025, preliminary figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Tuesday.Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 3.6 percent expansion in the fourth quarter.The overall growth was driven mainly by a rise in the multinational-dominated sectors with a more modest increase in the domestic economy, the agency said.On a yearly basis, GDP growth quickened to 13.3 percent from 9.2 percent in the final quarter of 2024. Further, this was the biggest expansion since the second quarter of 2022.Separate official data showed that the volume of retail sales in Ireland declined 1.3 percent annually in March versus a 1.6 percent rise in February. Sales at bars plunged 9.9 percent, and fuel sales dropped 3.1 percent.Monthly, retail sales fell 0.9 percent in March, in contrast to a 0.6 percent growth a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX