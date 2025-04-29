LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Howden Joinery Group plc issued a trading update for the first four periods of 2025, or for the 16 weeks to 19 April 2025. Overall, underlying Group revenue was up 3.0% from prior year, and an increase of 1.8% on a same depot basis. On an absolute basis, revenue was up 1.2%, and were 0.2% higher on a same depot basis.Andrew Livingston, Chief Executive said: 'Our approach continues to deliver sustainable market share gains, and we are on track with our outlook for 2025.'The Board announced a 100 million pounds share buy back programme at the start of the year. The Group said, to date, around 1.6 million shares have been acquired at an average share price of 721 pence per share. The Group expects to complete the buy back in the current fiscal year.The Group will release half year results on 24 July 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX