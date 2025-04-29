CanPR launches AI Agent Trek with over 7,000 users in the first month of launch

Greater focus on Newcomers in Canada and providing them training support and employment opportunity

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the three months ended February 28, 2025 ("Q3 2025").

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q3 2025:

Revenue of $1,902,826, a 28 per cent increase quarter over quarter driven by the acquisition of immigration clients and an increase of additional services and products used across the CanPR immigration platform (three months ended November 30, 2024 ("Q2 2025") = $1,481,976).

Gross profit of $1,179,980 - a 33 per cent increase quarter over quarter (Q2 2025 = $885,540).

Net Profit for Q3 2025 of $50,938 compared to a Net Loss of $371,890 in Q2 2025, an increase of $422,828 in Net Profit quarter over quarter.

"Canada continues to stand out as one of the most attractive destinations for individuals and families seeking new opportunities and a better future," said Akshat Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of CanPR. "Our quarter-over-quarter growth reflects not only the rising demand for global mobility but also the trust and confidence that individuals are placing in our platform. As we continue to innovate, expand our service offerings, and strengthen our brand presence worldwide, we are positioning ourselves as a global leader in the immigration space."

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q3 2025:

CanPR launches AI Agent Trek: This generative AI agent is designed to provide users with free, reliable information on immigration and assist them in completing their applications. Since its beta release, Trek has helped streamline the immigration process for thousands of individuals, offering real-time support and guidance. Over 7,000 users have engaged with Trek during the beta phase, resulting in more than 50,000 sessions recorded.

have engaged with Trek during the beta phase, resulting in more than recorded. SmartCV: The platform has been revamped in helping individuals connect with employers, improve their French language skills to enhance their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores, and refine their resumes to better stand out in a competitive job market. By addressing key areas critical to immigration and employment success, SmartCV is empowering newcomers to build stronger, more sustainable futures in Canada.

The full financial statements for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and corresponding Management Discussion & Analysis are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the demand for immigration services; changes to immigration policy; and changes in general economic conditions and financial markets. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-Looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-Looking information has been made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to updates any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

