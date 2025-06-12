Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a technology company transforming immigration services through artificial intelligence (AI), workforce connectivity, and community integration, is pleased to share its operational update for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025.

The Company is entering its next fiscal year on a foundation of strong financial performance, deepening platform adoption, and bold global expansion. To discuss the fiscal year ending May 31, 2026, CanPR will hold an investor call on June 19, 2025 at 2:30pm (Toronto time). To join the call, please join by phone by dialing 647-559-9986 and entering the meeting ID of 892 505 559#.

CanPR's preliminary results for the financial year ended May 31, 2025, with the following key highlights:

Positive Net Income : Based on preliminary results, during the Company's three-months ended May 31, 2025, CANPR generated positive net income, validating operational efficiency and scalable business infrastructure.

: Based on preliminary results, during the Company's three-months ended May 31, 2025, CANPR generated positive net income, validating operational efficiency and scalable business infrastructure. Platform Reach : 250,000+ monthly active users (MAUs) on the mobile platform 5 million+ monthly social impressions , elevating immigrant stories and success journeys 10,000+ active users on our AI-powered chatbot, offering real-time immigration guidance

: SmartCV : Continues to gain traction, equipping both newcomers and local jobseekers with resume-building tools, skill enhancement features, and pathways to meaningful employment.

: Continues to gain traction, equipping both newcomers and local jobseekers with resume-building tools, skill enhancement features, and pathways to meaningful employment. Employer Marketplace: Our marketplace now connects Canadian employers directly with verified, job-ready talent, streamlining the hiring process and driving faster integration for newcomers.

Global Immigration Market Opportunity1

The global immigration services market is experiencing rapid growth:

Valued at $18 billion (USD) in 2024 , the immigration services sector is forecast to grow to over $34.3 billion (USD) by 2032 , at a CAGR of 8.4%

, the immigration services sector is forecast to grow to , at a CAGR of The broader global skilled labour migration ecosystem-including consulting, application management, and job placement-represents an estimated $35+ billion (USD) annual opportunity

Canada alone expects to admit 1.1 million new permanent residents between 2025 and 2027, while countries like New Zealand, Australia, and Germany are also increasing skilled immigration targets to address workforce gaps. CanPR is focused on expanding its platform in the countries above to take advantage of the growth strategy.

Canada continues to lead globally in immigration policy with a focus on attracting and retaining skilled talent. In its 2025-2027 Immigration Levels Plan, the Government of Canada reaffirmed a target of 485,000 new permanent residents in 2025, over 60% of whom are expected to enter via economic programs, including Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs, and the Atlantic Immigration Program. Canada's Immigration Minister emphasized that "immigration is a key pillar of Canada's economic strategy and innovation ecosystem."2 This directly fuels CanPR's core mission to assist skilled immigrants in obtaining permanent residency and achieving economic integration.

The Canadian immigration system is also undergoing digital modernization to improve efficiency and accessibility. These national initiatives perfectly align with CanPR's digital-first, data-driven platform that supports users through every step of their immigration and settlement journey-from initial permanent residence applications to job placement and community integration.

Strategic M&A Pipeline

As part of our roadmap, CanPR is actively exploring acquisitions in recruitment and immigration industries. These moves aim to deepen our service stack and accelerate CanPR's global reach. These strategic investments aim to enhance the platform's capabilities, broaden its user base, and create a more integrated value chain.

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The financial measures included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized or audited. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2025 and the audit of such financial statements and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of CANPR's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review by the Company's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Statements", below.

CANPR expects to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2025 and related management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR in late September 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company, the Company's future financial performance, the level of immigration into Canada and the Company executing on its acquisition strategy.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company is able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to CANPR's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations affecting immigration into various countries and risk of litigation. Although CANPR has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of CANPR . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CANPR undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

About CanPR Technology

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

