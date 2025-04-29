Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: 577335 | ISIN: SE0000695876 | Ticker-Symbol: AA9
Tradegate
29.04.25
14:20 Uhr
36,250 Euro
-0,470
-1,28 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2025 13:00 Uhr
Alfa Laval AB: Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Highlights

  • Order intake was SEK 16.8 (18.3) billion, an organic decline of -3 percent.
  • Order book revaluation had a substantial impact on the order intake with approximately SEK -0.9 billion in negative currency effect.
  • Net sales was SEK 16.5 (14.9) billion, an organic increase of 10 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 20 percent to SEK 2.9 (2.4) billion, corresponding to a margin of 17.7 (16.3) percent.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1.4 (1.9) billion.
  • Earnings per share of SEK 4.82 (4.07).

Summary

First quarter
Order intake declined by -3 percent* to SEK 16,807 (18,272) million.
Net sales increased by 10 percent* to SEK 16,465 (14,906) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,916 (2,436) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.7 (16.3) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 2,657 (2,250) million.
Net income: SEK 2,003 (1,693) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 4.82 (4.07).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,405 (1,890) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 24.2 (21.0).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.34 (0.80).

* Organic change. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the second quarter
"We expect demand in the second quarter to be on about the same level as in the first quarter."

Earlier published outlook (February 5, 2025):
"We expect demand in the first quarter to be on about the same level as in the fourth quarter."

Dividend
The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 8.50 (7.50) per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The interim report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CEST 13.00 on April 29, 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail:: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com


