

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.980 billion, or SEK4.79 per share. This compares with SEK2.048 billion, or SEK4.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to SEK19.146 billion from SEK18.311 billion last year.



Alfa Laval AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.980 Bln. vs. SEK2.048 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.79 vs. SEK4.96 last year. -Revenue: SEK19.146 Bln vs. SEK18.311 Bln last year.



For the full year, the Board intends to pay a dividend of SEK 9 per share, higher than last year's SEK 8.50 per share.



Looking ahead, Tom Erixon CEO of Alfa Laval AB, said: 'We expect demand in the first quarter to be on about the same level as in the fourth quarter.'



