Rejlers AB: Rejlers strengthens its position in the energy and nuclear power sector through the acquisition of Risk Pilot

Rejlers acquires 100% of the shares in the Swedish consulting company Risk Pilot AB. The acquisition means that Rejlers expands its expertise and capacity in safety-critical operations, with a particular focus on the nuclear power industry.

For over 20 years, Risk Pilot has developed reliable systems and methods for identifying, assessing and minimising risks in security-classified operations. The company has approximately 50 employees with offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, and had a turnover of 68 MSEK in 2024. By combining technical, organisational and financial expertise, Risk Pilot has become a leading player in safety consulting, primarily in the nuclear power industry.

"The acquisition of Risk Pilot is an important part of our growth strategy and strengthens our position in the energy sector. Risk Pilot's expertise in risk management and safety, especially in nuclear power, complements our existing offering in an excellent way. The acquisition marks another important step in our investment in nuclear power, following the acquisition of Solvina, and strengthens our position in the industry", says Jenny Edfast, Country Manager, Rejlers Sweden.

"We are very positive about becoming part of Rejlers. It is a strong brand with many business areas and opportunities to broaden our offering. We will build on the good relationships and collaborations we have had over the past 20 years and see many opportunities to strengthen the offering and contribute even more to the green transition", says Jonas Sevrell, CEO, Risk Pilot.

Rejlers' goal is to lead the development of safe and sustainable technical solutions that drive the green transition. By combining Risk Pilot's cutting-edge expertise in security, analysis and risk management with Rejlers' experience in technical projects and broad customer portfolio, Rejlers can broaden its offering to existing and new customers and explore new opportunities in the defence, industrial and energy sectors.

The purchase price consists of shares in Rejlers. In addition, the sellers may be entitled to an earn-out provided that certain conditions are met. The initial purchase price is settled via a non-cash issue, which has been resolved by the Board of Directors of Rejlers based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025. Through the non-cash issue, the number of shares and votes in Rejlers will increase by 471,478 shares of series B, from 22,106,849 to 22,578,327, divided into 1,749,250 shares of series A and 20,829,077 shares of series B. The company's share capital increases by SEK 942,956 from SEK 44,213,698 to SEK 45,156,654. The non-cash issue thus entails a dilution effect of approximately 2.1 percent of the number of shares and votes in Rejlers.

Risk Pilot will be part of Rejlers' Connected Energy division and continue to operate under its current brand as part of the Rejlers Group. The company will be consolidated as of May 1, 2025.

