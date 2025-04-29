Atlas Copco AB: Atlas Copco Group First-quarter report 2025

Strong orders and solid cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

First quarter

Orders received increased 2% to MSEK 46 604 (45 656), unchanged organically

Revenues reached MSEK 42 730 (42 875), organic decline of 2%

Operating profit reached MSEK 8 605 (9 345), corresponding to a margin of 20.1% (21.8) Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 8 869 (9 486),

corresponding to a margin of 20.8% (22.1)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 8 470 (9 361)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.35 (1.47)

Operating cash flow at MSEK 6 575 (6 660)

Return on capital employed was 27% (30)

Near-term outlook

While the world's economic development makes the outlook uncertain, Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity level to weaken somewhat.



Previous near-term outlook (published January 28, 2025):

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

