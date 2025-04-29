Quanterix Files Updated Investor Presentation Highlighting Compelling Benefits of CombinationBILLERICA, Mass. & MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company, today announced an amendment to the terms of their previously announced merger agreement.Under the amended terms, Quanterix will issue approximately 7.76 million shares of its common stock and pay $20 million in cash to Akoya shareholders. Each Akoya share will receive $0.38 per share in cash and 0.1461 shares of Quanterix common stock.With the amended exchange ratio, Quanterix will issue over 9 million fewer shares than under the original deal terms. Quanterix shareholders will own approximately 84% of the combined company and Akoya shareholders will own approximately 16%.Masoud Toloue, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Quanterix, said, "The strategic merits of the transaction remain strong even as the market has been focused on academic funding and tariff concerns. In light of recent volatility, we re-engaged with Akoya to revise the terms of the agreement. The combined company will provide a significant value creation opportunity for shareholders."Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya, said, "We remain excited to combine with Quanterix and believe this partnership offers compelling value for Akoya shareholders. The revised transaction terms and amended merger agreement have been approved by the Quanterix Board and the Akoya Board, respectively.Shareholders of Akoya who hold more than 50% of Akoya's common stock have agreed to vote in favor of the merger on the amended terms.As a result of the amended merger agreement, Quanterix will no longer hold its previously announced special meeting of shareholders.The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025, subject to the approval of Akoya shareholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.An updated investor presentation is being furnished by Quanterix to the Securities and Exchange Commission and also is available at https://ir.quanterix.com/, highlighting the benefits of the combination. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Quanterix with Covington & Burling LLP and Sidley Austin LLP serving as legal counsel. Perella Weinberg Partners LP is serving as financial advisor to Akoya and DLA Piper LLP is serving as legal counsel.About QuanterixFrom discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix's ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company's Simoa technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 3,200 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com.About Akoya BiosciencesAs The Spatial Biology Company, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode Panels and PhenoCycler, PhenoImager Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. 