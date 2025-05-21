OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenEdible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is up over 75% at $6.30. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (CFSB) is up over 74% at $13.72. GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL) is up over 31% at $2.83. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) is up over 24% at $1.32. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) is up over 17% at $30.00. Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) is up over 15% at $1.35. Arq, Inc. (ARQ) is up over 12% at $4.76. Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (UFG) is up over 11% at $4.62. J-Long Group Limited (JL) is up over 9% at $5.10. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 9% at $2.50.In the RedWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 62% at $1.18. NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) is down over 22% at $3.09. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 18% at $6.70. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is down over 12% at $12.56. HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is down over 9% at $1.51. Carter's, Inc. (CRI) is down over 7% at $34.00. Centuri Holdings, Inc. (CTRI) is down over 7% at $18.19. QXO, Inc. (QXO) is down over 7% at $17.00. CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is down over 7% at $1.28. Diginex Limited (DGNX) is down over 6% at $82.00.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX